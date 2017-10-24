UPDATE: South Carolina trooper dies following collision

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – A South Carolina trooper has died after his patrol vehicle was hit Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman was sitting in his patrol car on Interstate 385 around 12:20 a.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck from behind.

Rebman was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety later announced that he succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash and it is still unclear what caused the crash.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, which may take several days.

Trooper Rebman was with the patrol since September 2016.