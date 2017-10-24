SCAD Savannah Film Festival to highlight women in the film industry

SAVANNAH, GA – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is celebrating its twentieth anniversary by placing a special focus on women in the film industry.

Giving a nod to Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” the festival will present a series of panels of directors, producers and up-and-coming talent to discuss their experiences with the next generation.

“Our mission is to promote the craft of writing for film and TV so we feel a kinship because we feel the audience there is just as excited about the process and the art and the craft as we are,” said Enid Portuguez, Director of Communications for the Writers Guild Foundation.

This comes at a time in Hollywood when women are empowering others to speak out against sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape. SCAD will honor thirteen performers, including Actress Ashley Judd, who publicly accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

“I think women have been contributing to the industry for a long time now and it’s time for women to be recognized for our contribution to entertainment,” said Portuguez.

Portuguez told News 3, she hopes that the festival will give Hollywood stars the opportunity to teach and inspire the next generation of actors, writers, directors and producers.

The 2017 festival will run from October 28 to November 4. For the full festival lineup, click here.