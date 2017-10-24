Saw wielding nun from Hurricane Irma inspires new beer

MIAMI (CNN) — Does yard work make you hot, sweaty and thirsty?

Well, try doing it in the South Florida summer sun while wearing a full nun’s habit.

That’s the undertaking that made Sister Margaret Ann of Miami a minor celebrity.

And like other celebrities — she’s now got a product in her name — a beer in fact– perfect for quenching your thirst after yard work.

Nun with a Chainsaw pale ale takes its name from the images of the sister slicing through debris in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The video raised spirits and a few eyebrows when it went viral… and now people are raising glasses full of the nun’s namesake brew.

Due South Brewing Company released “Nun with a Chainsaw” on Friday – in draft and 16-ounce cans.