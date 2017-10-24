Saw wielding nun from Hurricane Irma inspires new beer

CNN Published: Updated:
In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, photo provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, Sister Margaret Ann holds a chain saw near Miami, Fla. Police said the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

MIAMI (CNN) — Does yard work make you hot, sweaty and thirsty?

Well, try doing it in the South Florida summer sun while wearing a full nun’s habit.

That’s the undertaking that made Sister Margaret Ann of Miami a minor celebrity.

And like other celebrities — she’s now got a product in her name — a beer in fact– perfect for quenching your thirst after yard work.

Nun with a Chainsaw pale ale takes its name from the images of the sister slicing through debris in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The video raised spirits and a few eyebrows when it went viral… and now people are raising glasses full of the nun’s namesake brew.

Due South Brewing Company released “Nun with a Chainsaw” on Friday – in draft and 16-ounce cans.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s