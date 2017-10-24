Officer-involved shooting reported in Glynn County

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County Police officer shot a person during an incident at an Exxon gas station on U.S. Highway 17 around 4:00 p.m.

A store employee at the Exxon said the police department has advised the gas station and a nearby Dairy Queen to go on lockdown because a suspect is on the run.

The Brunswick News reports that the individual shot was airlifted to a trauma unit hospital. No further details were immediately available on the person’s condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being brought in to investigate the shooting, Glynn County Police Sgt. Brian Scott told The Brunswick News. Police Benevolent Association Attorney Adrienne Browning is also responding to the incident.

U.S. Highway 17 is also shut down near the Exxon gas station.

Story info via WLTV & The Brunswick News