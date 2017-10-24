NWS confirms Spartanburg tornado, surveys Carolinas

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSAV) – The National Weather Service in South Carolina has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Woodruff on Monday.

Details on the strength of the tornado have yet to be released, but crews from NWS are surveying the area.

The severe storms on Monday left buildings crushed, tractor trailers overturned and homes destroyed.

Portions of North Carolina were also heavily impacted by the storm. Overall, as many as nine tornadoes were reported in the western Carolinas.

According to the NWS office in Greer, one crew is working in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties in South Carolina and Cleveland County in North Carolina.

A second crew is focusing on the rest of western North Carolina.

Story info via WSPA, AP