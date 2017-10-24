New YMCA location to open in Statesboro Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga.

When it comes to community, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia has been an integral part, for years.

Now they’re expanding their services to Statesboro!

But ahead of the grand opening on Saturday, District Vice President, Kyrstal McGee and Marketing and Communications Director, Hillary Bradbury, joined us at the table to tell us about their new location.

Click ‘play’ to learn how the location was chosen and what they’re offering to make this the go-to spot for the entire family.

—

Grand Opening Details

Saturday, October 28th

10:00 a.m.

Statesboro Family YMCA

409 Clairborne Avenue

Ahead of the grand opening on Saturday, they’re having mixer to help get you out of the house, active and connected: