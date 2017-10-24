Money made for movies makes its way into Yemassee dollar store

YEMASSEE, Sc. (WSAV) – Thursday afternoon, a man walked into the Family Dollar Store off Yemassee Highway and bought $200 dollars in prepaid phone cards.

“Black male, wearing a blue t-shirt, looks like it’s some kind of gym logo, dark gray pants, gray Chuck Taylors it looks like, and a it looks like a man-bun or maybe even a pony tail of some sort pulled up high on his head,” said Cpl. Michael Strauss with the Yemassee Police Dept.

But he didn’t really buy them since the cash he used was counterfeit. The bills had a picture of Ulysses S. Grant, just like a real $50 dollar bill, but on these, his eyebrows are over-exaggerated

and to the right of him says: “for motion picture use only.”

“People do stranger things… so it pays for the clerks to try to be vigilant when they receive money, to actually look at it because there are counterfeiters everywhere.”

Employees at the dollar store say they use an iodine marker on bills before accepting them. If the bill is real, the mark will be colorless or a come up yellow. If they bill is fake, the mark will be brown.

The employees say the clerk who took the money claims the mark passed the test.

They didn’t realize the money was counterfit until they went to cash it at the bank…. but Yemassee police says it happens often.

“We see a lot of counterfeit money, particularly coming up and down the interstate,” Strauss said.

In fact the last counterfieit case Cpl. Strauss was on – trickled down the entire East Coast.

“They came out of New York City and buying the counterfeit money, dropping it as they went, and going down to Florida with it,” he said.”

Strauss says while the police department can always investigate, store clerks should be extra careful.

“The secret service on their website, has a lot of tips on how to recognize counterfeit bills. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t take it.

These cases get passed on to Secret Service, but if you have any information or leads on the man who used this counterfeit cash, you can contact SC Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.