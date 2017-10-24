Local groups appeal to public to keep merger as city makes plans for new precinct and substations

While many of us have heard that the city of Savannah and Chatham County are “separating” in terms of police services, some local groups are mounting what appears to be a last ditch effort to save the merger. Those groups, which include the Savannah Area Chamber, took out a full page ad Tuesday in the Savannah Morning News urging the public to make their opinions known.

“They (the city and county) certainly seem to given up on it but when we did a poll 70 percent of the public wanted to keep the police department together,” says Bill Hubbard, President and CEO of the Chamber.

Hubbard says if people don’t want the merger, now is the time to speak up. “So we wanted to make sure that the public knew they’ve got a very large role to play and have their voices as citizens be heard ”

Still, Tuesday it was obvious the city of Savannah is moving forward. Sites have been selected for an east side precinct and for two substations, one near the airport and one on the south side.

“The location on the new east side precinct which is on Victory Drive is a space that doesn’t need so many improvements that we can’t occupy it in time for the February first deadline.” said Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah Information Administrator,

Gavin says plans continue to allow the city to meet the separation deadline of early next year. “”On Thursday city council will vote to approve and start a lease agreement on these facilities which would take place beginning of next year the lease wouldn’t start until 2018.”

Gavin also says on Thursday, they’ll unveil logos for badges and vehicles for the new Savannah police department.

All this makes the public appeal more intriguing. Isn’t it too late? Hubbard doesn’t think so. He says driving the issue for the public should perhaps be the questions of whether anyone will be safer and whether two police departments are somehow cheaper than one.

“There is all this time, effort and energy about how do we take it apart and I don’t think any of us really have a grasp on what it will cost to take it apart,” he said. “So I think they are definitely going down that road I don’t think it’s ever too late to turn back particularly as we see more and more future costs go into taking it apart ..”