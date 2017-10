AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A lineman who was injured while helping to restore electricity in Irwin County has been released from the Augusta Burn Center.

Marshal Freeman was shocked while working on power lines following Tropical Storm Irma and left with serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then flown to the Augusta Burn Center where he has been recovering for over a month.

Freeman is a contractor from Arkansas who was working with Georgia Power in the Irma aftermath.