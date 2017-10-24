Groves High Beta Club battles against breast cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Groves High School stepped to the frontlines again in the fight against breast cancer.

The Beta Club’s Second Annual Pink Out Campaign raises money by selling a variety of breast cancer items.

All of the profits go to the Mary Telfair Women’s Mammography Fund at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

A $400 check presented today will help pay for mammograms for patients who otherwise cannot afford one.

Not only does Pink Out focus on raising money, it also serves as an opportunity for Beta Club members to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“You know, teenagers these days they have a reputation of being self-absorbed,” says Beta Club Advisor Chiquita Polite, adding, “They know that it is not always about them, and there is joy in giving.”

Beta members offered awareness facts to their classmates during daily school announcements.