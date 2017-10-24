Crews respond to gas leak on Bull and Broughton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are responding to a natural gas leak on Bull Street and Broughton Street.
A gas line in the lane behind the CVS and Panera Bread was hit, but Savannah Fire says the incident is isolated.
The CVS and Panera Bread were evacuated as a precaution and business should resume in the area in about an hour.
According to Savannah Fire, some structures will require ventilation and pilot lights relit. A fan is being used to ventilate the scene.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are also in the area to help with traffic.