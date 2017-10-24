Crews respond to gas leak on Bull and Broughton

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are responding to a natural gas leak on Bull Street and Broughton Street.

A gas line in the lane behind the CVS and Panera Bread was hit, but Savannah Fire says the incident is isolated.

The CVS and Panera Bread were evacuated as a precaution and business should resume in the area in about an hour.

According to Savannah Fire, some structures will require ventilation and pilot lights relit. A fan is being used to ventilate the scene.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are also in the area to help with traffic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s