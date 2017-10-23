Woman in custody for firing shots on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart Military Police have taken a woman into custody for firing a weapon on post.

According to Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson, several shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. No one was injured by the gunfire and there is no active threat to the community.

Fort Stewart Military Police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

Officials have not identified the woman who was taken into custody. No charges have been made at this time.

