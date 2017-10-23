SC Gov. McMaster asks for ban on sanctuary cities

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is asking legislators to require that cities and counties prove they are checking the immigration or citizenship status of anyone charged with a crime.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that South Carolina now has no so-called sanctuary cities that shield people in the county illegally. But he says it is better to fix something before it gets broken.

Legislation hasn’t been drafted yet. Officials say it would require the State Law Enforcement Division to certify local governments are checking and punish those who don’t by keeping a portion of their state funding.

South Carolina Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Evelyn Lugo says the governor would be better off talking about solutions to the greater immigration debate than solving problems that don’t exist.

