Video: Slain Georgia toddlers laid to rest

NBC News Published:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — Funeral services were held Saturday in Atlanta for two toddlers killed when their mother allegedly placed them in a hot oven.

Ja’Karter Penn, 1, and Ke’Yaunte Penn, 2, were laid to rest after services were held at West Hunter Street Baptist Church. The boys’ father, Jameel Penn, has a 3-year-old boy.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged in the childrens’ murder.

“Jameel, you lost your babies,” the pastor said. “And you got one in your arms right now. How many of us are going to be part of the village to help this man with a broken heart and a 3-year-old?”

Because of how they died, the boys could not be viewed, so funeral director Willie Watkins wrapped the casket in pictures of the brothers, and all of their favorite super heroes.

Before a carriage of white horses took them away, their father bent down for one last kiss before he sent them home.

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2z2i2Mc

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s