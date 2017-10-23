Video: Slain Georgia toddlers laid to rest

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) — Funeral services were held Saturday in Atlanta for two toddlers killed when their mother allegedly placed them in a hot oven.

Ja’Karter Penn, 1, and Ke’Yaunte Penn, 2, were laid to rest after services were held at West Hunter Street Baptist Church. The boys’ father, Jameel Penn, has a 3-year-old boy.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged in the childrens’ murder.

“Jameel, you lost your babies,” the pastor said. “And you got one in your arms right now. How many of us are going to be part of the village to help this man with a broken heart and a 3-year-old?”

Because of how they died, the boys could not be viewed, so funeral director Willie Watkins wrapped the casket in pictures of the brothers, and all of their favorite super heroes.

Before a carriage of white horses took them away, their father bent down for one last kiss before he sent them home.

