UPDATE: Arrest made in Abercorn Street Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes have arrested a suspect responsible for the shooting death on a 15-year-old.

George Akins Jr., 15, suffered life-threatening injuries and died on the scene. A second 15-year-old male was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting at McDonald’s on Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

News 3 spoke with Linda Wilder Bryan, an activist in the community who lost her son, Lawrence Bryan IV, in 2015. Bryan told us, she believes it’s time for mothers and community leaders to band together to stop the violence.

“He was in school, he was a good student, and he should be alive today, but he isn’t because we’re failing our children. Me, you, this whole city we have to do better if we expect this generation to go to the next generation,” said Bryan.

At this time, officers do not believe the shooting was random. SCMPD asks that anyone with information on the case contact their tip line, (912) 525-3124, or call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.