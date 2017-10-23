Tillerson makes unannounced side trip to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

The Associated Press Published:
Rex Tillerson
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about the US relationship with India, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Tillerson criticized China over its island building and expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea in a speech to an American think tank. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan.

The State Department says Tillerson visited Bagram Air Base for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials to outline for them the Trump administration’s new South Asia policy. He also underscored the ongoing U.S. commitment to stabilizing the war-ravaged country.

Cloaked in secrecy and under heavy security, Tillerson slipped out of the Qatari capital of Doha in the pre-dawn hours and flew into Kabul on Monday on the third leg of a trip that started in Saudi Arabia.

