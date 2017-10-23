Tampa neighborhood fears serial killer after shooting deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – A string of murders that police believe may be connected have many in one Tampa, Florida neighborhood wondering if a serial killer is in their midst.

In the past two weeks, three people have been murdered in one Tampa, Florida community — all within a 1-mile radius.

“Our officers have saturated the area, seven days a week, ten hours a day. This is personal for them. They’re not leaving until they catch this guy,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

On October 9th, Benjamin Mitchell was shot and killed while walking to a bus stop. Two days later, Monica Hoffa was gunned down in a vacant lot. Then, ten days after the first murder, Anthony Naiboa was shot and killed after getting off at the wrong bus stop.

Police say there are no connections between the victims, but they have linked the murders through their similarities and undisclosed evidence.

Authorities are looking for a person who was wearing a hoodie seen on a surveillance video the night of the first killing, who is considered a person of interest, but say they have no suspects or motive.

