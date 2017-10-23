Swainsboro community honors fallen soldier at football game

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends, family and former classmates gathered in Swainsboro this weekend to honor one of the fallen soldiers killed in Niger.

Less than one month after his death, Staff Sergeant Dustin M. Wright’s hometown gathered on the football field during a Swainsboro High game to remember him.

“Tonight is just a brief pause, if you will, in how we can simply just honor his life, his time here, this community what he meant to this community what he has meant to this state and this great nation,” says Randy Ellison, Swainsboro Chief of Police.

Community members cheered as balloons were released into the sky and officials presented an engraved paver to his family during a special-half-time ceremony.

The paver will be placed in Pine Brook Park and SSgt. Wright’s name will be added to the veteran’s wall there.

“Just remember his smile remember his heart all the good times, every time he made you laugh just tell a story and keep his name going, just remember that,” says Will Wright, Dustin’s brother.

SSgt. Wright and three other U.S. were killed weeks ago in an ambush attack in the African nation of Niger.