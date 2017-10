SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for two teenagers last seen on Saturday, October 21.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, Ali Michael Shabazz, 14, and Ali Gabriel Shabazz, 12, were last seen at 3 p.m. on the 5500 block of Laroche Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call 912-652-6500.