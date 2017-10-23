Parents react to teenage homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Over the weekend, Savannah surpassed a milestone reaching its 30th homicide this year.

Many parents are hurt after finding out one they call their own was killed over the weekend. Police say 15-year-old George Akins, Jr. was gunned down just outside a McDonald’s on the South side of Savannah Saturday night.

Akins — was known as an honor-roll student and number “23” on the football team at Windsor Forest High School. But, to his parents he was their little boy.

According to fellow football mom Carrie Harris, “this child’s life was taken senselessly. Not all of these boys are out doing something wrong.”

She also says Saturday night he did everything he was supposed to.

According to Harris, “he was actually at the movies where he was supposed to be at. And he was dropped off by his parents. And he was supposed to be picked up at McDonald’s. So just doing what a child is supposed to do. His life was taken because of other people who just didn’t care.”

That’s where she says the problem lies. The children have a lack of respect for one another. And it’s only getting worse.

“When I was growing up we use to be able to fight each other but we still lived the next day. Nobody came back with a gun and nobody had to prove a point,” says Harris.

The parents are tired of losing their boys. And say it’s time to make a change. That change is to create a brotherhood inside and outside the school to keep them from looking for love in the streets.

“We are at that point we know that no child is going to be left without somebody there to help them out. If your child is wrong he has a brother that’s going to sit there and protect him and tell him you’re wrong. They don’t need to look out in the streets for nobody else,” Harris said.

Parents say, this will be an effort throughout the school year and not just for football players.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection to the murder. That suspect is charged with murder.