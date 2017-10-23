Paint the Town Pink with St. Joseph’s Candler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s Candler is ready to Paint the Town Pink with a free breast cancer awareness event on Tuesday, October 24.

A panel of experts will be speaking tomorrow about good breast health, breast cancer prevention, genetic cancer risk and testing, and lifestyle changes.

A Q&A session will follow the panel. Experts like Dr. Susan Mahany, medical director of Telfair Breast Surgery, will be among those answering questions from St. Joseph’s Candler Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

Paint the Town Pink begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Auditorium at Candler Hospital (5353 Reynolds Street).

If you would like to attend, sign up by calling 912-819-7788. Don’t forget to RSVP on Facebook!