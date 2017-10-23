NWS ‘reasonably confident’ tornado touched down in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSAV) – Severe storms rolled through South Carolina Monday leaving destruction behind in its wake.

Several buildings sustained damage and tractor trailers were overturned from the storm.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in South Carolina say they are “reasonably confident” that a tornado touched down in the state, but they won’t be able to confirm tornado activity until Tuesday.

Teams are being dispatched to survey the damage and additional data will be reviewed.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries during the storm. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported approximately 20 accidents in Spartanburg County.

The area remains under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. tonight.

