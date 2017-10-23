UPDATE: Coroner: Hunter found in Fort Stewart died of natural causes

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing civilian hunter was found in a Fort Stewart training are on Sunday. According to officials with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, the hunter died.

Mark Shields, 66, of Savannah, was found around 10 p.m. Sunday by family members after he did not return home earlier in the day.

Bryan County Deputy Coroner Tommy Flanders says the man’s death is believed to be from natural causes — a heart attack.

Fort Stewart law enforcement initially responded to the scene and deputies from Bryan County Sheriff’s Office also arrived to investigate.

Officials say the hunter was not affiliated with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Civilians are allowed to hunt in the Fort Stewart training areas after registering with installation hunting officials.