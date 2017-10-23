Meet Timothy Cabell: The hairstylist turning hair into art

SAVANNAH, Ga.

When it comes to our hair, most of us go to our favorite stylist for a cut, blowout, maybe even some color or highlights.

But we had a very special guest visit The Bridge on Monday who showed us how he’s taking hair styling to an entirely new level!

His name is Timothy Cabell and he’s turning hair into art. After more than two decades as a make-up artist and hairstylist, he’s ready to introduce Savannah to something new this week at the grand opening of his unique event called, Hair Artistry by Timothy Cabell.

If you’d like to check it out, it’s happening at the Whitefield Center on East 37th St. on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about how Cabell first became interested in styling hair and how he prepares to make each of his amazing, head-turning head pieces!