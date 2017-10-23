Meet Timothy Cabell: The hairstylist turning hair into art

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

When it comes to our hair, most of us go to our favorite stylist for a cut, blowout, maybe even some color or highlights.

But we had a very special guest visit The Bridge on Monday who showed us how he’s taking hair styling to an entirely new level!

His name is Timothy Cabell and he’s turning hair into art. After more than two decades as a make-up artist and hairstylist, he’s ready to introduce Savannah to something new this week at the grand opening of his unique event called, Hair Artistry by Timothy Cabell.

If you’d like to check it out, it’s happening at the Whitefield Center on East 37th St. on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about how Cabell first became interested in styling hair and how he prepares to make each of his amazing, head-turning head pieces!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s