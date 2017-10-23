Husband’s death prompts woman to raise awareness about breast cancer in men

NBC News Published:

(KTIV) A woman in Iowa is raising awareness about breast cancer in men following her husband’s death.

Marly Washburn lost his fight against Stage four Breast Cancer back in May.

“We were told right up front there would be no cure, we knew that going into this, the oncologist hoped that we could get five years, we got five months and they were a difficult five months,” said Pat Washburn, wife of Marly.

The risk of a man developing breast cancer is less than 1%, but because breast cancer is so rare in men, they are often diagnosed after the cancer has traveled and infected other areas of the body.

Since Marly’s passing, Pat has been on a one-woman crusade, hoping to help others avoid what she and her husband went through.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xTNoiU

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s