Florida couple finds 65 lbs of weed in Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida couple were quite shocked to find that their Amazon package contained a large amount of marijuana.

This summer an Orlando woman and her fiancé ordered a few 27-gallon storage totes from the site. But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn’t feel right.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous for safety concerns, said.

After opening the box, she was hit with a strong odor. Under layers of packaging, she found the source of the scent — 65 pounds of marijuana.

She immediately called Orlando police.

“When the first officer got here she was in disbelief,” the woman said. Police took the drugs and launched an investigation.

The 93.5-pound package had been shipped by Amazon “Warehouse Deals” via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

The customers said after going back and forth with Amazon, mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” the woman said.

The couple finally received an email back, giving them a $150 gift card with the message, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

But the woman wanted an apology and an explanation about how the mix-up could happen.

“There was no concern for a customer’s safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst-case scenario,” she said.

Orlando police have yet to make an arrest and say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.