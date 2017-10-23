DEVELOPING: Missing hunter dies in Fort Stewart training area

Published:

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A hunter was found in a Fort Stewart training area on Sunday. According to officials with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, the hunter died.

The man was found around 10 p.m. Sunday by family members after he did not return home earlier in the day.

Officials say the hunter was not affiliated with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

Civilian hunters are allowed to hunt in the Fort Stewart training areas after registering with installation hunting officials.

Fort Stewart law enforcement initially responded to the scene and deputies from Bryan County Sheriff’s Office followed. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

