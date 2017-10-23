CEMA holds open forum for Tropical Storm Irma feedback

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is seeking the public’s feedback after Tropical Storm Irma.

This is a chance for the general public to provide feedback on CEMA’s response and recovery efforts following the storm.

Two forums will be held within the next week:

Tuesday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale City Hall (8 West Highway 80, Bloomingdale GA)

Monday, October 30 at 7 p.m.

Frank G. Murray Community Center (160 Whitemarsh Island Rd., Savannah, GA)

Community members are urged to attend the open forums and have their voices heard.