Bergdahl could get life in prison for endangering comrades

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves a motions hearing during a lunch break in Fort Bragg, N.C. The fate of Bergdahl rests in a judge’s hands now that the Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. Sentencing for Bergdahl starts Monday, Oct. 23, at Fort Bragg and is expected to feature dramatic testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL badly hurt while they searched for the missing Bergdahl. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear before a military judge Monday to learn his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl could get life in prison after pleading guilty last week to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Prosecutors made no deal to cap his punishment, so the judge has wide leeway to decide his sentence.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl’s willingness to admit guilt, his five years as an enemy captive and serious wounds to the service members who searched for him in 2009.

Prosecutors are expected to put on evidence or testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL who were seriously wounded by gunfire during separate search missions.

