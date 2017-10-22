What just one exclusive hour at the fair means for a family with special needs children

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Cox clan is a special kind of family.

“We have Allena, Alivea, Alea, Allie,” said Richmond Hill resident Kristi Cox, “Three are biological. Allie was adopted from Ukraine three years ago. She has down syndrome and is in a wheelchair, she’s not able to stand.”

When Kristi and Allen Cox found out their daughter, Allea, had down syndrome, they joined a foundation called Reece’s Rainbow.

“That was a lady, who had a son with down syndrome, and when he was born, she realized that children in other countries are left at the hospital or dropped off at orphanages if they have any type of special needs,” Cox said.

That’s when they adopted Allie.

“She came home at 12 and a half years old, weighing 33 pounds, wearing 4-toddler clothes, and she’s now in 14/16 (clothes), 78 pounds, at age 15,” she said.

“The challenges that you have each and every day…the surgeries, the feeding tube, the wheelchair, it becomes our life; it is our life.”

So when the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill invited special needs families for an exclusive hour at the park before it opened to the public, Allie got to experience her first fair.

“If they did not allow us to come out prior to it actually officially starting, I wouldn’t be able to bring them out here just because the number of people that would be out here, the crowd involved, trying to get the wheelchair in and out, the lines,” Cox said.

The event, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, allows the families to park close up for easy wheelchair access, slows down the rides, makes the music quieter, provides lunch, and lets the children ride as many times as they want.

“She and Allea both love music, so when you have the ones that were going around and around and around with the music playing, they were both laughing and clapping, and having a good time, raising their hands,” Cox said.

“I’m extremely grateful that they allow us to do this,” she added, “This gives us the opportunity to… experience this together as a family.”