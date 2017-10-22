Update: 1 dead, 1 injured after Abercorn Street shooting, near Apache Avenue

Related Coverage Saturday Savannah night shooting leaves one male with life-threatening injuries

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah- Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one injured.

Officers responded to the shooting at McDonald’s on Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. George Atkins Jr., 15, suffered from life-threatening injuries and died on the scene. A second 15-year-old male was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officers do not believe the shooting was random. SCMPD asks that anyone with information on the case contact their tip line, (912) 525-3124, or call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.