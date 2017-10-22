Update: 1 dead, 1 injured after Abercorn Street shooting, near Apache Avenue

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah- Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one injured.

Officers responded to the shooting at McDonald’s on Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. George Atkins Jr., 15, suffered from life-threatening injuries and died on the scene. A second 15-year-old male was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officers do not believe the shooting was random. SCMPD asks that anyone with information on the case contact their tip line, (912) 525-3124, or call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s