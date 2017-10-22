Saturday Savannah night shooting leaves one male with life-threatening injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 11:00 p.m. SCMPD reported a shooting at the McDonalds located at the corner of Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue. One male was shot and currently faces life-threatening injuries.

First responders are currently on-scene and have blocked off the perimeter of the McDonalds.

WSAV has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.