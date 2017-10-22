“It’s time.” Women and men voice their #MeToo experiences of rape and sexual assault

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah Taking Action for Resistance (S.T.A.R.) hosted an open mic event at Space Cats Books on Sunday for women and men to share their #MeToo stories in a safe space.

In light of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, thousands of men and women have been sharing their own experiences on social media of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape, using the hashtag “me, too.” S.T.A.R. wanted to create an event for women and men to share their stories, that could not be told in 140 characters or less.

“I feel that this is a movement and not just a moment and we are finally going to break down that wall of silence,” said Kristy Edenfield, leader of Savannah Taking Action for Resistance. She told News 3, that the wall she’s referring to has kept women from speaking up for generations, and that it is time for change.

“We’ve been cultured to teach our girls not to get raped, but we need to shift that, and teach our boys not to rape,” said Edenfield.

One rape survivor is also calling for leaders in the community to end the backlog of rape test kits. She told News 3, “my voice is my strength, and only through my voice will things change, and when everyone else starts lifting theirs up, we can make a difference.”

To contact the 24-hour Rape Crisis hotline, call 912-233-7273.