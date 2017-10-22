Georgia Southern Relieves Summers

Statesboro, GA – Georgia Southern has officially relieved Tyson Summers as head football coach after 18 games. The Eagles started the 2017 season with an 0-6 record, one of the worst starts in the school’s history. The Eagles currently rank last in the Sun Belt Conference. In Summers debut season the Eagles put up a 5-7 record, a disappointing season after Georgia Southern won the school’s first bowl game in 2015.

Southern’s Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein, who endorsed Summers at the end of last season, released this statement.

“I thank Tyson and his family for their contributions to Georgia Southern,” Kleinlein said. “Being the leader of a college football program is more than just coaching games; it’s managing academics and leading 120 young men. Tyson did a great job in areas that the public doesn’t see, but at the end of the day, the results on the field weren’t where we needed them to be as we continue our growth as an FBS program. I wish he and his family all the best moving forward in their future endeavors.”

Longtime Assistant Coach Chad Lunsford will take over as the Eagles Interim Head Coach. Coach Lunsford has spent 9 years in Statesboro and coached multiple positions in the Eagles offense. Georgia Southern announced they will immediately start searching for a new head coach.