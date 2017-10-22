Disabled SC deputy struggles to find health insurance

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina sheriff’s deputy injured while stopping a burglary suspect last year says he’s not only struggling with physical pain but also with trying to find health insurance.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports former Lexington County Deputy Eddie Richardson is permanently disabled. He’s had three surgeries and a fourth is scheduled. He says he can’t afford to purchase insurance as a disabled retiree.

The Lexington County Council decided during a closed-door discussion earlier this month to not provide health insurance coverage for Richardson. Council members say the consensus was to deny the request.

Some council members cited the cost of providing insurance to him as well as others in the same situation.

Richardson was injured when a burglary suspect hit him with his car.