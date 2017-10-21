With a welcoming spirit, Pooler Karate set to build new school

POOLER, Ga – As seen in the classic film The Karate Kid, Karate is a sport centered on self-discipline.

Athletes training at Pooler Karate are taught to be focused around perseverance, integrity, courtesy, and kindness.

Kids of all ages, including adults, attend daily or weekly classes. Punches are thrown, jabs released and boards broken, but it’s not the row after row of trophies that is most impressive to owner and founder Carson Fortner,29, but the quality of his students.

“To me, being able to see them turn into leaders is huge.”

More than a quarter of the student have special needs. Fortner started a Special Kicks program for those with different abilities. Special Kicks athletes have their own classes and also can participate in other programing with other students.

“Every Thursday, I’m like, ‘Ready to go see Mr. Carson?’ And he starts his jabs and little punches,” Shelly Davis says of her son, Maddox who has cerebral palsy.

The profound impact on students is visible not only on the mat but in the classroom.

“It has improved everything. Reading, she’s doing well in reading,” Lynn Barry said of her daughter Kailin who has autism.

“She’s making friends with Carson and Matt. It’s gonna make me cry and overall they’ve been fantastic.”

Those will diagnosed special needs are eligible to have their tuition paid for through a sponsor.

Fortner has already had to expand twice and now he just purchased an acre of land for a new 10,000 square foot facility in Pooler.

The center will feature three mats, including one specifically for Special Kicks students.

Now the school is working to raise $16,000 for the new mats through a fundraiser extended to the whole community.

Details below:

Break-A-Thon is taking place on November 4th.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cost is $50 per person. Each participate receives five boards, a t-shirt, and a prize.

Fortner says the new school plans to be open for Summer 2018.