Our Pet of the Week is Deloach the 2 year old Bull Terrier Mix. One Love Animal Rescue volunteer, Mary, brought him into WSAV so we could learn more about this handsome pup.

For more information or Deloach or any of the dogs/cats up for adoption log onto http://www.oneloveanimalrescue.com

If now is not the time for you to adopt please consider volunteering with one love. You can apply to be a foster at http://www.oneloveanimalrescue.com