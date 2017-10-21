Ladies lunch and learn how to fire guns, safely

SAVANNAH, GA – One local group gave women an up-close opportunity to learn from those who are no strangers to firearms.

The Savannah Area Republican Women’s Club collaborated with Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher to host a Ladies, Guns and Ammo event on Saturday.

The educational event intended to instruct women on gun laws as well as safety protocol. Chatham County officers broke up the day into two sessions, with a luncheon in-between, featuring classes on safety and target practice at the Chatham County Detention Center.

“Those of us that live alone, it gives us an extra edge, a very good feeling of security that if you’re able to operate it, you’re able to take care of yourself. I like that,” said Judy Downing, a gun owner who attended the event.

Many of the women, such as Downing, were eager to learn how to operate a gun safely, so that in the worst case scenario, they are prepared to defend themselves.

“I would be very thankful if I was in a situation where I needed to use my gun in order to protect myself, I would be very happy that I knew how to use it and that it was there in this place,” said Downing.