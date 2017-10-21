Chicken of the sea? Pet chicken on paddleboard turns heads in Florida Keys

(WPTV/NBC News) You may only see this in the Florida Keys — a pet chicken who likes to paddleboard!

The hen’s owner, Karly Venezia, said she enjoys excursions on the water with “Loretta.”

The 1-year-old chicken has no fear of the open water and calmly sits at the front of the paddleboard and gazes at the water.

“Loretta’s very curious and follows us around the yard. Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs,” said Venezia.

