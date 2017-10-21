Charges, insults fly after Trump aide assails congresswoman

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is defending chief of staff John Kelly after he mischaracterized the remarks of a Democratic congresswoman.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it is “inappropriate” to question a retired four-star general such as Kelly.

The administration also insisted it’s long past time to end the political squabbling over President Donald Trump’s compassion for America’s war dead, even as it lobbed fresh vilification at Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Kelly said Wilson delivered a 2015 speech at an FBI field office dedication in which she “talked about how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building.” Video of the speech contradicted his recollection.

For her part, Wilson is bringing race into the dispute, telling The New York Times, “The White House itself is full of white supremacists.”