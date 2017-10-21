BCSO asks for help to identify suspects in early morning shooting

SEABROOK, S.C. – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots coming from outside the home.

Six children and five adults were reportedly home during the shooting. No one was hurt.

Investigators recovered multiple cartridge casings of different calibers leading law enforcement to believe there were at least two different types of weapons used during the shooting.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about who is responsible for the shooting to come forward and contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.