Video: Madea, The Snowman, Only the Brave, Geostorm top this week’s Box Office Preview

Halloween weekend is only one week away, and that means scares at the theater.

“Boo 2: A Madea Halloween”

Tyler Perry pulls a hit-and-run in “Boo-2: A Madea Halloween.” This latest chapter finds the beloved character facing her demons — literally. Her niece is at a spooky lake party full of teenagers and Madea is on her way to find those kids before a chainsaw killer does. “Boo 2” is rated PG-13.

“The Snowman”

Michael Fassbender doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in “The Snowman.” This Scandinavian scare-fest casts Fassbender as a police investigator. He’s joined by “Mission Impossible’s” Rebecca Ferguson on the trail of a Norwegian serial killer who enjoys putting his victims on ice. “The Snowman” is rated R.

“Only The Brave”

Josh Brolin is in the hot seat in “Only the Brave.” This one’s based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots — a team of Arizona firefighters training for elite status. But when they finally pass that test, a huge wildfire is waiting to give them what amounts to a final exam. “Only the Brave” is rated PG-13.

“Geostorm”

Gerard Butler knows an inconvenient truth in “Geostorm.” This unnatural disaster flick plays on the premise of a fix for global warming. Satellites are in place to diffuse the increasingly harsh weather. But when someone hijacks the rain maker, it’s up to Butler to be the calm after the storm. “Geostorm” is rated PG-13.