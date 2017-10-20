USCB Student Says she lost $2600 to Scam Artist

What does a college student need more than anything else? Money.

So if someone makes an offer for cash for some simple work… who wouldn’t sign up?

A local college student found out the hard way that if it seems too good to be true it may be.

Now instead of cashing in, One University of South Carolina Beaufort is deep in debt and looking for answers and help.

Raja Jones told us it all started whe she was approcahed a man in the USCB lunchroom.

“Well I do party promoting there is a way i can help you,” said Raja. “I said how? He said well I can deposit some money into your account through certified checks.. and in my mind certified is legal.”

“You can keep $400-600 of it and ill keep the rest and you can work off that money by promoting my parties.”

Raja said it didn’t sound quite right to her.. and even her brother warned her.

“We knowing party promoters, i know they pay you, you don’t pay them to promote a party. I said Raja don’t do this,” said Sanja Jones.

But needing the money, she signed up anyway.

“We met back up here and I need your debit card so I can deposit the money,” said Raja.

Raja says the man deposited a certified check in her account.

“He never gave me anything to promote,” said Raja.

But he did call her for something else.

“They called me and said we are about to send some people to your house because we want our money,”

“I said you have the right one, show him i’m smarter than that,” said Heather Kelly, Raja’s mom. “He went off said i know I have the right one your name is Heather Kelly you live at, this is where you work.”

The family says they went to Beaufort County Sheriff’s for help, but detectives told them to give back the money.

Raja says she went on her own to a local gas station and handed over the cash.

“A week later my bank account was taken down to negative $2700 dollars,” said Raja.

“You see -$2700 in your bank account what did you think?”

“I wanted to cry, I broke down in tears. I couldnt do anything but pray. I thought i fixed the situation. The police told me everything was fine. Then the bank told us they don’t have proitection against fraud. You are going to pay it back or you are never going to be able to open a bank account again.”

Now Raja has to work to pay the money back to the bank, and work to make sure no one else falls for the same scam she did.

“If it sounds too easy its probably illegal and it is too easy,” said Raja. “You probably need to work for your money.”

News 3 talked to USCB officials who say they are aware of Raja’s situation. So far she’s the only one who has contacted them.

The school says while it is an open campus, which means people can come and go freely, they will keep a closer watch and work with law enforcement on this case and any others.

Jones has started a Go Fund Me account to help her repay the bank.

https://www.gofundme.com/bank-account-was-scammed