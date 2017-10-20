UPDATE: Police confirm man sprayed liquid containing fecal matter on produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Charleston Police have confirmed that the liquid a man sprayed on produce at a grocery store in South Carolina contained fecal matter.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested on October 15 at a Harris Teeter after spraying a foul-smelling brown liquid on the produce.

Hang faces three charges including damage to personal property, trespassing after notice and tampering with food products.

His bond was initially set at a little over $100,000. Today he was given another $100,000 bond for the tampering with food products charge.

A police report says the manager called 911 after seeing Hang in the store. The former contractor was ordered to stay out two years ago.

Police say the manager saw Hang empty a bottle with a brown liquid and a bad odor, like feces, on the produce.

He estimated it would cost at least $3,000 to throw away the produce and clean the cases.

Hang is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.