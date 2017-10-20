SVA’s Pink Night raises $3,200 for breast cancer detection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of breast cancer awareness month, some local students heats are in pink.

Today the girl’s volleyball team from St. Vincent’s Academy and Calvary Day School presented a check for $3,200 to St. Joseph’s Candler.

The money will help cover the cost of mammograms at the Telfair Pavilion for under and uninsured women.

“The most important thing we can do with breast cancer — we can’t really prevent it per say, but we can detect it early which gives patients so much better prognosis,” says Lora Reese, Telfair Pavilion Director. “These lovely ladies are going to go a long way in helping pay for many mammograms.”

The money was raised during St. Vincent’s Annual Pink Night Game against Calvary earlier this month.

“We’ve done so much to get this far and now we can donate it to something that means a lot to all of us,” says Meagan Boyles, SVA Volleyball Team member. “I know a lot of our families have been affected by cancer and so us helping really means a lot.”

