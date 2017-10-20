Surveillance Video: Metro seeks suspect in forgery, mail theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct detectives need help identifying a suspect in a forgery investigation that occurred in the 400 block of Johnny Mercer Boulevard on Sept. 26.

According to police, at about 1:45 p.m. at the First Chatham Bank, surveillance video shows a black male in his 20s, drive up to a teller window and attempt to cash a stolen check. He was unsuccessful and drove off in a red newer-model Chevrolet Cruze.

Investigators believe this suspect is tied to a mail theft that occurred on Sept. 16 at a residence near Chestley Place and La Roche Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police. A line directly to detectives is open at (912) 525-2355.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.