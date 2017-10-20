Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship underway in Hilton Head

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A national tennis tournament is underway on Hilton Head Island involving local and regional athletes who are going for the gold.

The Special Olympics North American Tennis Championship pits players in five different expertise levels against one another.

120 athletes from 12 states bring their best forehands and backhands to the Vander Meer Tennis Center.

But for these talented players, the tournament is not all about winning.

It’s an opportunity for players to come together, make friendships and bond with their teammates.

“Matt this morning didn’t win,” says Barbara Kardok, a mother, and coach from Boston. “When he lost his match, three of his team members gave him a hug and said ‘one point at a time, one point at a time.'”

Last year’s championship was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, so everyone was glad to be back on the island this year.

The tournament will run through Saturday, October 20, and it’s open to the public.

 

