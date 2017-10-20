Scary fun for a good cause: SAA hosts annual ‘Reaper Run’

Just in time for Halloween– the Savannah Arts Academy‘s annual Reaper Run kicks off this Saturday. Sponsored by the SAA Theatre Guild, it’s a fun race supporting the students in the school’s Theatre program.
Register here: www.savannahraces.com.
Just in time for Halloween– the Savannah Arts Academy‘s annual Reaper Run kicks off this Saturday. Sponsored by the SAA Theatre Guild, it’s a fun race supporting the students in the school’s Theatre program.
Register here: www.savannahraces.com.
Advertisement