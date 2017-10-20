Rincon Police arrest 3 men suspected of planting card skimmers at gas station

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — On October 18, the Rincon Police Department arrested three men suspected to be involved in the illegal collection and reproduction of financial card information–also known as credit card skimmers.

The skimmers were found at a gas station in Rincon, and an officer was able to locate a vehicle connected to the investigation during a traffic stop. He discovered three men in the car along with tools used to collect information from the skimmers.

Each suspect was arrested and charged with financial transaction card theft, forgery of financial transaction card and criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery devices. This is an active investigation and other criminal charges are expected.