Pooler leader sends letters questioning Savannah’s new 911 policy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A follow up now about the 911 services in Pooler.

As we’ve told you, Savannah’s City Manager Rob Hernandez has informed all municipalities that emergency and dispatch services can’t continue until an agreement is reached.

Read the letters here: 2017-10-19 Ltr to Hernandez re 911 and 2017-10-19 Ltr to Jon Hart re 911

Basically, Hernandez says places like Pooler, Thunderbolt and Garden City need to pay their fair share.

Now letters sent by Pooler’s City Attorney to Hernandez and County Representatives are saying “show us the books”.

Pooler’s attorney wants to know about all of the revenue the 911 center receives and how much of that is dedicated to pooler residents.

And they want these records dating back to 2003.

The letters point out, since we are only 90 days away from the deadline–that Hernandez named– Pooler’s leader need those records as soon as possible.